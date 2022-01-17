Channel 4 Commissions HLP Studios To Produce ‘Inside The Superbrands’

Channel 4 commissioned HLP Studios, the new label from HiddenLight Productions, to create Inside The Superbrands.

Presented by Helen Skelton, the eight-part series looks at Britain’s most iconic brands to explore how they became part of the nation’s cultural identity. The series shares a behind-the-scenes look into the factories, boardrooms, and product development labs of brands such as Kellogg’s, Heinz, Walkers, and Guinness.

Inside The Superbrands is the first commission for HLP Studios.

Johnny Webb, CEO of HiddenLight Productions, commented, “Brands are an integral part of all our lives and what we buy says a huge amount about how we live. We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on our first HLP Studios commission. HLP Studios gives us the opportunity to stretch our creative wings in formats and popular factual and bring our ethos to a wider factual audience.”