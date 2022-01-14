Annual ‘Indie Entertainment Showcase’ Set For January 22

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International will present the fifth annual ‘Indie Entertainment Showcase’ on January 22, 2022.

The special online event will feature a panel of top names and rising stars. Panelists include Ali M. Aksu, an international film producer, director, entrepreneur, and founder of FilmCapital.io; Bobby Dyer, executive producer and co-creator of Breakthrough: A Mental Health Journey; Anna Fishbeyn, founder and president of XOFeminist Productions and Anteriya Films; Wendy Morgan, actress and director of docudrama Mercy; Angelo Reyes, writer, director, and actor; and moderator Rehna Azim, lawyer and freelance journalist.

Nicole Muj, founder and president Kultura PR International, commented, “We decided in late December to take our event online once again this year due to the ongoing pandemic. It was the responsible thing to do. We held our event virtually last year and it was very successful, reaching a viewing audience of more than 5,000.”

Gotham Chandna, founder/president Cloud 21 International, said, “We hope to be back on Main Street in 2023, but will definitely have a virtual component to all of our events moving forward. We’re delighted to bring to a global audience a truly international panel of filmmakers and executives for what’s sure to be an interesting and insightful discussion.”