All3Media International Scores ‘Fresh Meat’ Deals In U.S.

All3Media International announced new deals in the U.S. for Fresh Meat, a student life comedy drama that will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month.

Produced by Objective Media Group for Channel 4, Fresh Meat was created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, the writing duo also behind Peep Show. The show had a celebrated four-season run.

For its 10th anniversary, a live retrospective event will be held at London’s BFI with the show’s creators and six cast alumni, including Jack Whitehall, Charlotte Ritchie, Zawe Ashton, Joe Thomas, Kimberly Nixon, and Greg McHugh.

All3Media International concluded AVoD deals for the series with the Roku Channel and Tubi in the U.S. and Canada. Crackle also inked an AVoD deal in the U.S. The show is also available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.