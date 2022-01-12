January 2022 Content Highlights: Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment, an independent studio based out of Los Angeles, California, acquires, distributes, and produces a variety of content.

Leverage: Redemption Seasons 1-2 (pictured) finds the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief back together again, with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take on a new kind of villain.

In Almost Paradise Seasons 1-2, a U.S. DEA agent retires to a tranquil beach in the Philippines. Against doctor’s orders, he uses his skills as a long-time operative to put criminals away.

Sci-fi thriller To The Lake takes place when a virus strikes Moscow and a group sets off on a dangerous journey to find an isolated lodge on a deserted island.

The Outpost Seasons 1-4 follows Talon as she avenges the destruction of her village. During her journey, she discovers that she has supernatural powers she must learn to control in order to defend the outpost.

In The Deal, a mother fights to save the life of her ailing daughter after an unprecedented pandemic ravages the planet, leaving resources so scarce you must pay for them with your life.

