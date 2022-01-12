January 2022 Content Highlights: A+E Networks

A+E Networks is a global content company comprised of popular brands in media, including A&E, Lifetime, and The HISTORY Channel.

The company’s portfolio includes Secrets of Playboy, a deep dive into the dark underbelly of the Playboy lifestyle, with candid interviews with friends, employees, and confidantes of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

In Top Dog, expertly trained dogs and their owners compete in a series of rounds that test speed, agility, and communication.

Hosted by Curt Menefee, An Animal Saved my Life showcases heroic acts from animal heroes, featuring stories ripped from headlines, viral videos, surveillance footage, and interviews.

In the near future, after a break-in at the Nordic Bank, drama Next of Kin (pictured) follows Liv Laine, who suffers from chronic pains, as she joins a distressed cyber security agent, Markus Wolf, in his investigation.

Thriller Keeping up with the Joneses finds the Jones family after the death of patriarch Theodore Jones. His second wife, Robin, has assumed control of the family business, but now, someone is coming after the family, using threats, blackmail, and even murder, to destroy them and everything they’ve built.

