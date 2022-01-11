Up The Ladder: Starz

Starz announced two promotions within its International Networks team.

Darren Nielson has been upped to executive vice president of Distribution and Business Development. Based in the company’s Santa Monica office, Nielson has led the international distribution and business development for Starz-branded digital and linear services and channels. He has also worked with Superna Kalle, president of International Networks for STARZ, on developing expansion strategies, identifying partner opportunities, and negotiating distribution agreements with in-territory partners.

Jeff Cooke will move on to senior vice president of Programming for International Networks. Since joining the company in 2018, he has overseen programming for the international expansion of the Starz direct-to-consumer subscription service Starzplay to new global markets. He has also overseen the development and production of Starzplay’s slate of Spanish-language original series launching in 2022.

Kalle, president of International Networks for STARZ, commented, “These are two well-deserved promotions that recognize Darren and Jeff’s invaluable and integral contributions to the success of STARZPLAY since our launch more than three years ago. Darren has achieved major success in expanding our partner & territory reach to more than 60 countries around the globe and Jeff has built an incredible track record developing and managing the success of our strong and curated slate of scripted global programming.”