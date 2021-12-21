Genius Brands Launches Kartoon Channel! On JetBlue

Genius Brands and Spafax Inflight Entertainment announced that Kartoon Channel! content will be featured as part of inflight entertainment on JetBlue.

With an expected launch in January 2022, the partnership will cover a sampling of content, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Rainbow Rangers, and KC! Pop Quiz.

Jon Ollwerther, president of Kartoon Channel!, stated, “We are honored that Kartoon Channel! has been selected by JetBlue as part of their inflight entertainment offering. We believe our shows were selected due the quality of the programming, which appeals to children, while providing parents comfort that the programs are both safe and enriching.”

Ollwerther added, “JetBlue is committed to providing the best experience to its customers and, consistent with this goal, it’s a true privilege to share our content with JetBlue kids and families as we expand our footprint into the skies.”

Emma Dunne, senior manager of Acquisitions at Spafax, added, “We’re thrilled to help JetBlue offer its customers this award-winning content portfolio from Kartoon Channel!, which tells stories for children that are both entertaining and educational. I look forward to building our partnership with Genius Brands.”