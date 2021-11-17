GoQuest Inks ‘Traitor’ Deal With Japan’s WOWOW

GoQuest Media closed a deal with Japanese broadcaster WOWOW for Traitor.

Produced by Elisa Estonia and ERR, the series stars Tambet Tuisk as Alfred Vint, a new recruit who begins to cooperate with Russian intelligence. His involvement leads to a cat-and-mouse game with an Estonian counter-intelligence officer named Marko Arrak.

WOWOW picked up the Estonian espionage drama for its linear TV and on-demand streaming service.

Vivek Lath, managing director at GoQuest Media, commented, “We are delighted that Traitor will make its debut in Asia, and we couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad than WOWOW. As Japanese audiences watch the unravelling of a brutal but charming government servant who will betray everyone, including his country, to amass power and wealth, we promise that this compelling spy scandal drama may leave them shaken, but they won’t stop watching. Alfred Vint has that effect on you!”

Chinatsu Otsuki, acquisition manager at WOWOW, said, “We are very excited to close the first deal with GoQuest Media. Traitor is a superb spy thriller, and the story is very twisting. Our viewers love to watch ‘rewarding good and punishing evil.’ However, we all know that reality is a lot more different from what is portrayed in fictional drama. This Estonian spy drama is very realistic in that way that is inspired by true events.”