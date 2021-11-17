Channel 4 Orders ‘Billionaires’ Paradise’ From Spun Gold TV

Channel 4 commissioned Spun Gold TV to produce Billionaires’ Paradise: Inside the Caribbean (working title).

Billionaires’ Paradise explores the luxury lifestyles of residents, expats, and visitors on some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive islands. The new four-part series travels to dream holiday destinations in the region and follows their inhabitants as they live, work, and party in an ultimate paradise.

All3Media International will handle distribution.

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, commented, “Billionaires’ Paradise: Inside the Caribbean (w/t) will be a hugely enjoyable, escapist series for everyone yearning for a holiday of a lifetime. And more importantly, we’re thrilled it is being produced by a very talented crew made up of people of color. Increasing diversity and inclusion at Spun Gold is incredibly important to us, and I’m really pleased that working alongside Channel 4, we are providing more opportunities in the industry through this series and in the longer term.”