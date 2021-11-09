Konami Cross Media NY Signs New Licensing Deals For ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’

Konami Cross Media NY secured new licensing deals and renewals for an array of collectibles for the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand.

The U.K.- and Hong Kong-based toy company First 4 Figures will offer new Dark Magician statues. Funko will release a third series of Yu-Gi-Oh! Pops in the U.S. and Europe. Hobby Japan has a pre-order available for a Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon collectible figure.

In addition, Japanese hobby manufacturer Kotobukiya will roll out first of 3 Egyptian Gods ARTFX statues. Super Impulse will present a line of Yu-Gi-Oh! action micro figures and classic action figures. Lastly, Surreal Entertainment will release a Duel Disk that will be available at Hot Topic stores and the upcoming San Diego Comic Con.

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media, commented, “This will be an optimal time for Yu-Gi-Oh! superfans, and anime collectors in general, to invest in some very cool Yu-Gi-Oh! collectible merchandise, some of which will commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! Manga series’ 25th Anniversary.”

She added, “There will be new statues of fan favorites including Yugi and Kaiba as well as other popular characters like Mai Valentine and Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon. Thanks to the many new deals with strong companies, there is a Yu-Gi-Oh! collectible for every kind of collector in the market.”