Preparing for the Las Vegas NAB Show 2022

The 2022 NAB Show, set for April 23–27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature distinct destinations focused on three main pillars associated with the content lifecycle. Designated “Create,” “Connect,” and “Capitalize,” they will be situated throughout the North Hall, Central Hall, and new West Hall of the Convention Center.

“We are reimagining NAB Show to more closely mirror today’s media, entertainment and technology ecosystem in a way that is intuitive and makes it easier for attendees to navigate the event,” said Chris Brown (pictured above), executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events.

“We are also thrilled to offer new curated experience zones designed to spotlight innovation, stimulate meaningful networking, inspire new ways of thinking and provide premium education, insights and a focus on real-world implementation,” he added.

Create – The Central and North Halls will focus on content creation from pre- production to post, including the latest tools and advanced workflow options to elevate storytelling.

Connect – The new West Hall will be a destination to explore content distribution and delivery, from cloud computing to new media infrastructure.

Capitalize – Content monetization solutions, also in North Hall, will feature next- generation technologies creating new revenue streams and fueling the content economy.

Within the three pillars, specially tailored exhibits, networking, and education programming will comprise experience zones designed to drive innovation, provide inspiration, and spur implementation.

A fourth NAB Show content pillar, still in development, will focus on critical components impacting all aspects of content creation and delivery.