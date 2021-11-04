eOne Inks Distribution Deal With Alleycats Films

Entertainment One entered an exclusive distribution agreement with the production company Alleycats Films.

The latest partnership will see Alleycats develop and produce premium content, and eOne will gain the exclusive international distribution rights to Alleycats’ content created under the first-look deal.

Alleycats features a slate of programming of exceptional series and formats across genres, including Tiananmen: The People v The Party, How To Defuse A Bomb, and Helluva Tour. eOne and Alleycats previously partnered for the distribution of Raiders of the Lost Past with Janina Ramirez.

Noel Hedges, executive vice president of Acquisitions at eOne, commented, “As we continue to bolster our expansive slate of compelling content, this deeper partnership with Alleycats builds on our existing relationship with the company and further strengthens our strategy to partner with top creatives to provide high-end factual content to clients around the world.”

Ed Stobart (pictured), managing director and executive producer at Alleycats, remarked, “Proudly based in Northern Ireland, we’re passionate storytellers, and we want to reach the biggest possible audiences. After a period of rapid growth, we’re delighted to be partnering with eOne, in a relationship that will allow us to further expand, building a foothold in the U.S. and new international markets.”