Up The Ladder: Lighthouse Studios

Lighthouse Studios promoted Gilly Fogg to head creative.

Fogg will be responsible for overseeing the company’s original IP development and service project slates. She joined the company at its launch in 2017 as studio series director, and she more recently took on the showrunner role in February 2021.

Prior to joining Lighthouse, Fogg served as series director for DHX Media, and she previously worked eight years for HIT Entertainment.

Claire Finn, managing director of Lighthouse Studios, commented, “Since taking the reins of the studio in 2018, I am quite proud of the level of talent we have attracted and the culture we have created that gives our team the environment to thrive, and Gilly has played a huge role in taking Lighthouse to the next level. We have a robust slate of service work with big launches happening in spring ‘22 and are gaining strength as we grow our original IP projects.”

Fogg added, “What I enjoy most in the creative process is working closely with people and building long-lasting creative relationships. It’s also a privilege to mentor upcoming directors in our own team. I love working with Claire whose vision inspires the entire team to bring to life projects that entertain audiences across the globe.”