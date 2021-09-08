MIPCOM To Screen All3Media International’s ‘Angela Black’ And More

MIPCOM returns to the Palais des Festivals in Cannes with a variety of market screenings and content showcases.

From October 11-13, 2021, more than 15 market screenings will take place. Confirmed screenings include Angela Black from All3Media International, You Shall Not Lie from Movistar, Crusade from TVP, La Fortuna from Beta Film, and The Window: This Is The dark Side of the Pitch from ZDF Enterprises, among others.

This year’s content showcases include two events sponsored by Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA): What’s The Next Hit? Borderless Creativity: Korean Showcase, with both showcasing Korean programming. Made In Moscow will highlight a selection of 18 Moscow-based companies.

MIPCOM will run from October 11-14, 2021.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, stated, “It’s wonderful to have such a strong line up of exclusive screenings and showcases for our return to Cannes. A big thank you to all our partners for their participation which really underlines the strength, creativity and diversity of the content at MIPCOM.”