FilmBox Rolls Out On Dutch Canal Digitaal Platforms

SPI International’s FilmBox is now available through Canal Digitaal’s IPTV and OTT platforms in the Netherlands.

FilmBox offers a slate of Hollywood blockbusters, film classics, and popular series, in HD quality. SPI’s movie service will be available through the basic packages of Canal Digitaal resellers Online.nl, Tweak, and Freedom Internet.

Canal+ Luxembourg, part of M7 Group, also distributes several channels from SPI’s portfolio, including four Film1 channels as well as DocuBox and FightBox. Previously, FilmBox launched on the Canal Digitaal DTH platform.

Jeroen Bergman, managing director of SPI Benelux, commented, “We are very happy with the extension of our distribution partnership with M7 and Canal+ International in the Dutch market. It fits perfectly in our ambition to make FilmBox available for the largest possible group of fans of quality movies and series in excellent picture quality.”

Christiaan Puper, vice-president country manager of Benelux at Canal+ Luxembourg, the owner of Canal Digitaal, added, “FilmBox is a great addition for our OTT and IPTV offering. By adding the channel to our basic packages, we enlarge the availability of a great and varied offer of films and series.”