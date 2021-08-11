TV Azteca And ICARO Media Group Launch Azteca Now App

TV Azteca and ICARO Media Group teamed up for the launch of Azteca Now, the premium video app for smartphones and tablets.

The Azteca Now app will offer Latin American audiences with mobile access to TV Azteca’s multi-vertical original content, including telenovelas, films, and premium drama series, and the 24/7 news channel ADNN40. The programming will include Destino, Los Rey, Hombre Tenías que Ser, Lucho en Familia, Demencia, and much more.

Paul Feller, chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group, stated, “Not only are we launching the Azteca Now app with the 2nd-largest mass media company in LATAM, but we believe that the Azteca Now premium video app is one of the best media technology platforms in the market. With a penetration of more than 93% in LATAM, TV Azteca will further broaden their reach in 13 countries across parts of North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.”

Feller continued, “This product launch is a significant milestone in ICARO’s mission is to build the best dynamic AI-driven digital media products for the world’s leading media and telecommunications companies, bringing our total potential audience in LATAM to more than 190 million subscribers.”

Patricia Jasin, VP for TV Azteca Internacional and Azteca Estudios, added, With this application we renew our commitment to our audience in Latin America and we open another channel to reach millions of followers of our content. We are excited about all the projects that we are putting together for this new business.”