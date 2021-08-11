PBS Kids Premieres Fred Rogers’ ‘Alma’s Way’ In October

PBS Kids will premiere Alma’s Way on October 4, 2021.

Created by Sonia Manzano, and produced by Fred Rogers Production, the animated series tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Alma Rivera, a confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family, friends, and community. Each episode focuses on different aspects of Latino cultures, from language and food to music and customs.

Performed by Flaco Navaja and Summer Rose Castillo, the original theme song was also written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman.

Manzano commented, “I am so excited to be working with PBS KIDS and Fred Rogers Productions to introduce Alma, a strong and positive Puerto Rican girl who will empower young viewers. Alma’s way is to think things through, and we hope the new series will show kids that their thought processes are valid and give them the confidence to think critically.”

Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer of Fred Rogers Productions, remarked, “The stories on Alma’s Way are designed to help kids learn to think for themselves and take into consideration the perspectives of those around them. As Alma thinks things through, she models self-advocacy, empathy and social awareness. She’s a smart kid with a big heart — we hope young viewers will think she’s way, way, way fun to watch!”