Cineflix Media Teams Up With Jacqueline Bynon On New Prodco

Cineflix partnered with producer Jacqueline Bynon on the launch of her new production company, More to the Story Media.

The Toronto-based More to the Story Media will develop and produce investigative true crime content in the form of series, documentaries, movies, and podcasts for global audiences. Bynon’s company has several projects in development, and the slate will focus on high-profile cases honor victims and unearth the truth.

As part of the deal, Cineflix will have the first option to develop and co-produce with Bynon, and Cineflix Rights will have the exclusive first-look option to distribute the content internationally. More to the Story Media will also have access to services and support from Cineflix Productions.

Jacqueline Bynon, president of More to the Story Media, commented, “There’s always more to a story than you hear on the news or in court—and that’s where I want to go. At its core, crime is about psychology and relationships, and the deeper we dig, the more we reveal the human tragedy at the center of the story. Trust is a key ingredient that gives an investigative journalist the incentive to keep digging, and Cineflix has given me the freedom to pursue stories rigorously over the years—I’m excited to be partnering with them on More to the Story Media.”