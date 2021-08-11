BBC One Picks Up Wildflame’s ‘Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me’

BBC Network secured Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me for BBC One.

Produced by Wildflame Productions, the hour-long documentary tells the life story of Amy Dowden, the first-ever Welsh professional to enter the Strictly ballroom, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 19. The documentary explores how Amy confronts her condition, meets with others who have also been diagnosed with Crohn’s, and considers how the disease has impacted her life and career.

Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me was originally commissioned by BBC Wales, where the documentary aired in September 2020.

Paul Islwyn Thomas, CEO of Wildflame, stated, “This documentary is an intimate portrait of living with Crohn’s, told by one of the U.K.’s most popular Strictly dancers. Amy’s approach to this debilitating disease is truly inspirational and it’s no surprise that it resonated so strongly with the BBC Wales audience. We have a huge amount of experience of bringing deeply personal stories to the screen, so are delighted that this film’s move to BBC One will bring a new audience to this really important story.”