Sinking Ship Signs Several New Deals

Sinking Ship Entertainment inked new partnerships with key ancillary VoD platforms for its kids’ entertainment programming.

Preschool series Chirp, and factual series My Home, My Life (pictured) and Giver, will head to The Roku Channel in the U.S. and U.K. U.S. viewers will also be able to watch Chirp on Oznoz.

In addition, the live-action/CGI series Dino Dana and Odd Squad are newly available across the U.S. and U.K., respectively, on iTunes and Google Play.

Kate Sanagan, head of Sales and Distribution, Sinking Ship Entertainment, commented, “Kids’ content consumption continues to grow exponentially across VOD platforms, and we want to ensure that our series are easily accessible to the widest possible audience. We’re excited about these key new partners, which will help put our content in front of many more eyeballs and potential new fans throughout North America and beyond.”