CAKE Closes U.K. Deal For ‘Tish Tash’

CAKE inked a deal for Tish Tash with CBeebies.

Produced by Studio Gale, August Media Holding, Synergy88 Entertainment, and Karrot Entertainment, the 2D animated pre-school series depicts the adventures of a young bear named Tish and her imaginary friend named Tash. These special friends create new worlds around them, embark on fun adventures, and inspire imaginative play and problem-solving in young kids.

CBeebies will premiere Tish Tash in September 2021.

Ed Galton, CEO at CAKE, stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with CBeebies on this charming animated series and look forward to introducing Tish and her imaginary friend Tash and their original adventures to family audiences in the U.K.”