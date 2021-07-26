Series Mania’s Lille Dialogues Reveals Guests of Honor

Series Mania announced that its Lille Dialogues will take place on August 31, 2021.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, CNC, and European Commission, the one-day summit invites European lawmakers and international TV leaders to reflect on the industry and promote international cooperation.

Lilles Dialogue will showcase a rich program of conferences and keynote presentations. The day’s agenda includes “Banijay: What is the strategy of the largest international content producer?” with Banijay chairman Stéphane Courbit and CEO Marco Bassetti. There will also be a Disney+ keynote with Jan Koeppen, president, EMEA, at The Walt Disney Company. Programming will also feature panels and discussions with executives from TF1 Group, WarnerMedia, SVT, and ViacomCBS Networks International, among others.

Roselyne Bachelot, French Minister of Culture, as well as the European Ministers of Culture attending the event, will offer closing remarks.

Laurence Herszberg (pictured), founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “This year’s theme is ‘the audiovisual industry at the heart of European recovery’. The Lille Dialogues is a space for discussion and propositions that aim to support the international TV industry. Our goal with the Lille Dialogues is to promote a Europe of culture that fosters pluralism, diversity, and social cohesion.”