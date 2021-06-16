9 Story Scores Global Distribution To ‘Circle Square’

9 Story Distribution International picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Circle Square.

Created by The Brothers McLeod, and co-produced by Wyndley Animation and Kavaleer Productions, the animated series portrays a community of nine houses. Vanessa the Dragon helps different friends and residents in their everyday dilemmas. The community’s neighbors include a yeti, emergency service owls, and a family of wizards, among others.

9 Story’s deal excludes the territories secured by commissioning partners MilkShake!, SVT, YLE, and VRT.

Alix Wiseman, SVP of Distribution and Acquisitions for 9 Story, commented, “Circle Square is a funny, friendly, warm tonic for young audiences. It’s got a lot of heart and a refreshingly quirky cast of diverse characters whose differences are what bind them together. Its key messages of empathy, along with the gorgeous design aesthetic created by The Brothers McLeod, will charm kids no matter who or where they are.”

Greg and Myles McLeod, creators of the show, stated, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to bring the world of Circle Square to life. We’ve had an amazing cast and crew and they’ve made this world feel real, funny, homely, and like a place you just really want to visit. And now, we’re excited to partner with 9 Story so that children (and their families) all over the world will have the chance to meet Vanessa the dragon and her neighbors.”