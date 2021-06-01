Paramount+ And MTV Unveil ‘Rio Shore’

Paramount+ and MTV revealed the newest addition to the popular Shore franchise.

Produced by VIS Americas and Endemol Shine, Rio Shore will introduce a group of young Brazilians who come to vacation and party in Rio de Janeiro. The reality show will premiere in the second half of 2021.

Rio Shore is part of the Shore franchise, which began with Jersey Shore in the U.S. in 2009. The format has seen several versions, including Acapulco Shore in Mexico, Warsaw Shore in Poland, and Gandía Shore in Spain, among others.

Tiago Worcman, SVP Youth & Entertainment Brands at ViacomCBS Networks Americas, said, “In Latin America, when we think of beach, sun and partying we think of Rio de Janeiro and I am beyond excited to confirm Rio as the newest host city for the Shore franchise. With reality TV being one of the most demanded genres in Brazil and across Latin America, we’re ready to reignite the Shore franchise and deliver an incredible and entertaining season.”