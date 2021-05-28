Apple TV+ To Debut ‘Physical’ On June 18

Apple TV+ will premiere the new dramedy Physical on June 18, 2021.

Produced by Tomorrow Studios for Apple TV+, the upcoming series portrays Sheila Rubin, a housewife supporting her husband’s bid for state assembly. While battling her own complex set of personal demons, she finds release in the world of aerobics and transforms herself into a lifestyle guru.

Created by Annie Weisman, the dramedy stars Rose Byrne in the lead role, alongside a cast that includes Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.