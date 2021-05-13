Studio 100 Media Inks Licensing Deal with Simbat For ‘Maya the Bee’

Studio 100 signed a license agreement with the Russian toy company Simbat for Maya the Bee.

The multi-year deal covers a range of products in Russia. The first products will include a coloring and activity book, a Domino game, and a jigsaw puzzle, with more products to come.

Joachim Knödler, head of Licensing at Studio 100 Media, commented, “We are delighted with our first collaboration with Simbat and thankful to our great agency partner brand4rent for placing Maya into this promising territory. We are confident that Simbat’s high quality products will delight Maya fans in Russia.”

Tatyana Moskalenko, marketing director at Simbat, said, “We are very proud to work with Studio 100, many of us weren’t even born when Maya the Bee was first introduced to the world. So, it’s an honor for us to bring a line of products with Maya the Bee to the Russian market. It’s a true landmark addition to Simbat’s licensing portfolio.”