ZigZag, The R&A, And Egoli Media Co-Produce ‘Seve’

ZigZag Productions entered a partnership with The R&A and Egoli Media to create Seve.

The feature-length documentary charts the life of Severiano Ballesteros Sota, one of the most beloved golfing and sporting icons. The landmark documentary explores everything from Ballesteros’s learning the game on the beaches of Cantabria, Spain, to becoming the celebrated golfer. The film also features testimony from family and fellow golfing heroes.

Seve is scheduled to premiere in fall 2021.

Malcolm Booth, director of Sales and Marketing at The R&A, commented, ‘‘Seve was a genius, a fighter and a showman. He was one of those rare sportsmen who punched outside of his own sport and inspired people all over the world. As we mark the 10-year anniversary of his passing, now is the right time to tell his story to a global audience.”

Matt Graff, managing director at ZigZag Productions, remarked, ‘‘Seve Ballesteros is a true sporting legend and we are privileged and proud to be partnering with The R&A and Egoli Media to create this special documentary film on an incredible man. To celebrate Seve’s life and achievements within this production is an honor and we believe this film will encapsulate his inspirational life and achievements, underlining how loved he was within the world of golf and beyond.”

Caroline Rowland, founder at Egoli Media, added, “Seve’s story is absolute sporting gold. It is a real privilege to have the chance to work with The R&A to delve into the rich archival content that provides depth, texture and relevance to a thoroughly modern and inspirational film.”