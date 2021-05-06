Penny Lane Entertainment And Gary Barlow Co-Produce ‘I’m With The Band’

Penny Lane Entertainment teamed up with English singer-songwriter Gary Barlow to co-produce I’m With The Band (working title) for BBC One.

The show’s format brings together a supergroup of artists led by Barlow to perform classic songs from the past and present. The band will include Jamie Cullum, James Bay, Mica Paris, Guy Chambers, Tom Fletcher, Danya Fisher, and Donavan Hepburn. Barlow will also welcome special guests, such as singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, DJ-producer Nathan Dawe, rapper MoStack, and singer-songwriter Craig David.

Barlow remarked, “A key reason for me doing this show for BBC One was that I just wanted to get in a room with a load of people I love and respect and play music. We’re aiming to give artists a platform and place where they can perform and have fun. It’s simply a musical treat for everyone who loves watching the best musicians performing great songs from any genre and any decade.”

Lee Connolly, executive producer at Penny Lane Entertainment, said, “Artists and musicians love to perform, and I’m With The Band (w/t) creates a platform for them to do just that. Gary continues to show, with his Crooner Sessions, how much fun it is to collaborate with fellow musicians and I’m With The Band (w/t) takes this concept further by creating a bespoke environment where artists can relax and do what they do best.”