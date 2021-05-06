Kanal D International Adds ‘Recipe of Love’ To Drama Catalogue

Kanal D International announced that Recipe of Love has been added to its drama catalogue, KDI Dramas.

Produced by NTC Medya, the new romantic comedy follows a chef who finds love with the owner of a French restaurant. Kebab chef Firat sees his life changing drastically once he follows advice from the TV personality Doctor Love. His journey takes him to a French restaurant, where he falls for the owner Naz. Directed by Deniz Kolos, the series features a cast that includes Kadir Dogulu, Serra Ariturk, Cem Davran, Alper Saldiran, and Yassemin Bastan.

Recipe of Love will soon air on Kanal D.