Banijay Productions Germany Launches New Doc Unit

Banijay Productions Germany ventures into documentary series with its new label, Doc.Banijay.

Marc Schlömer, executive producer and sports commentator, will lead the new entity. Schlömer spent 20 years as a Bundesliga football league commentator for broadcaster ARD. During his tenure there, he also authored documentaries and was awarded a German television award for his reports for Sports Inside. For ARD Weltspiegel and Swiss television, he has also produced projects on climate change and socio-political subjects. With Doc.Banijay, he will continue to pursue these areas of interest.

While at Doc.Banijay, Schömer will continue in his broadcasting roles for ARD at the European Football Championship, as well as contributing to Sport Inside and the online series “No Sports!?”

Factual, Reality, and Comedy projects will continue to be overseen by Katrin Heller, creative director for the company.

Schlömer commented, “For me, the fact that I get the chance to co-found and build a docu-department within Europe’s largest production group is an honor. I am grateful to the ARD managers for allowing me to step back from upcoming tasks in the summer so that we can get started straight away at Banijay Productions Germany.”