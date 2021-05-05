Abacus Media Rights Sells ‘The Battle For Britney’

Abacus Media Rights sold The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

Commissioned by BBC Two, the one-off documentary looks at the ongoing conservatorship of one of the most iconic contemporary pop stars. Journalist and filmmaker Mobeen Azhar journeys from Britney’s hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to Los Angeles, California, in order to untangle the complexities surrounding the conservatorship. Along the way, he delves into the pop star’s passionate fan base and the #FreeBritney movement.

The Battle for Britney has been picked up by RTE for Ireland, BBC SELECT for the U.S. and Canada, Mediengruppe RTL for Germany, Network 10 for Australia, Canal+ for France, Discovery NZ for New Zealand, RTL for the Netherlands and Luxembourg, VRT for Belgium, NRK for Norway, DR for Denmark, CANAL+ Polska for Poland, SVT for Sweden, MNET for Africa, Stod 2 for Iceland, TV+ for Turkey, OSN for the Middle East, DBS for Israel, Go3 for the Baltics.

In Latin America, DIRECTV picked up the documentary for their exclusive OnDIRECTV channel, with DIRECTV GO securing it in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. SKY Play acquired the film for Brazil.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, said, “This is a truly illuminating factual feature – part investigation, part love letter to Britney the global star. The Battle for Britney also asks wider questions about the power of the music industry and the American star-making machine, and examines the civil rights issues involved with her conservatorship.”