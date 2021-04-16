Starz Greenlights ‘Shining Vale’

Starz gave a series order to horror comedy Shining Vale.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television, in. association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman, and Kaplan Entertainment, the new series follows a dysfunctional family that moves to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities took place. No one in the family seems to notice except for Pat Phelps, played by Courteney Cox, who becomes convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.

From Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the half-hour comedy is the newest title part of Starz’ #TakeTheLead initiative to strengthen the network’s ties to narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.

Shining Vale will debut on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and it will be available on Starzplay across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Christina Davis, president of Original Programming at Starz, stated, “Shining Vale is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox’s character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity. This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network’s commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen.”