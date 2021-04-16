MADD’s ‘A Miracle’ Sees Successful Ratings In Argentina

MADD Entertainment confirmed the successful performance of A Miracle in Argentina.

A Miracle revolves around a distinguished surgical unit that turns upside down when a new resident with savant syndrome, Ali, joins the team. The medical drama series premiered this week on Telefe under the title Doctor Milagro. The series’ first three episodes earned a 57 percent share.

Since February, A Miracle has been airing on Canal 11 in Honduras and Teleamazonas in Ecuador. The series has sold in more than 50 territories across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.