MADD Entertainment confirmed the successful performance of A Miracle in Argentina.
A Miracle revolves around a distinguished surgical unit that turns upside down when a new resident with savant syndrome, Ali, joins the team. The medical drama series premiered this week on Telefe under the title Doctor Milagro. The series’ first three episodes earned a 57 percent share.
Since February, A Miracle has been airing on Canal 11 in Honduras and Teleamazonas in Ecuador. The series has sold in more than 50 territories across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
