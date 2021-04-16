Belgium’s VTM Commissions ‘The Traitors’ From All3Media International

All3Media International inked a format licensing deal for The Traitors with VTM in Belgium.

VTM ordered a local adaptation of idtv’s reality entertainment series, which follows celebrity contestants who move to an atmospheric location and work as a team to complete challenging missions. Three of the contestants, however, are traitors who are trying deceive their way to the prize. The original Dutch version debuted on RTL4 in March, and it has been ordered for a second season.

Jonathan Hughes, sales manager at All3Media International, commented, “idtv’s original version of The Traitors has gone down a storm in the Netherlands, so we’re delighted to build on this success by kicking off the format’s international journey. The Traitors offers a unique premise, as the celebrities face not only a series of difficult, challenging tasks, but also a whole host of suspicion and mind games, with none of them knowing if they can trust the people playing alongside them. We’re looking forward to seeing a new The Traitors adventure begin on VTM, and are confident, particularly following RTL4’s fantastic ratings, that this commission will be the first of many.”

Davy Parmentier, creative director at VTM, remarked, “At VTM we looked with big eyes at what De Verraders did in the Netherlands. The game captivates everyone, and the first episodes brought more than two million viewers to the edge of their seats each time. We are therefore very excited that we have won the rights to this gripping show at VTM and are going to make our own Flemish version of it. At VTM we continue to focus on top entertainment and De Verraders fits perfectly into that picture.”