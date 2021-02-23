A+E Networks International Brings ‘Generation Dating’ To Ireland

A+E Networks International announced that Ireland’s Virgin Media Television placed a full-season commission for the format Generation Dating.

Generation Dating follows two strangers of different ages as they become each other’s matchmaker. The older and younger daters get to know each other before finding the other a match. The dating show originally aired as a one-off pilot in early 2020. After critical and ratings success, the Broadcast Authority of Ireland (BAI) offered funding for it.

Ellen Lovejoy, senior vice president and head of Sales for Americas and Formats at A+E Networks International, commented, “We are grateful that Virgin Media Television and the BAI have been so supportive of Generation Dating, despite production struggles due to the pandemic. Generation Dating is truly a heartwarming series exposing the generational differences in dating in a fun and engaging way and we are confident it will resonate with viewers as audiences are craving feel good programming.”

Bill Malone, director of Content at Virgin Media Television, said, “Generation Dating is a unique and uplifting show that really strikes a chord with young and old alike. As an authentic, cross generational format, it has really resonated with audiences and we are delighted to bring this to full series commission.”