Abacus Media Rights Acquires ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) picked up the international rights, excluding the U.K. to Four Hours at the Capitol.

Produced by Dan Reed for BBC Two, Four Hours at the Capitol offers an investigative account of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Covering the planning and coordination of the event, the documentary will explore why it happened and whether the ideology that spurred it continues to be prevalent in America. Directed by Jamie Roberts, the documentary will be ready in September 2021.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, said, “We look forward to another exceptional piece of documentary film-making from Dan Reed and his team at AMOS Pictures. This will be a highly detailed, forensic examination of the events in the White House leading up to the events of 6th January that shocked the world, delivering a deep dive into the actions of former President Trump, his senior aides and the tangled network of alliances which resulted in this eye-popping assault on American democracy.”