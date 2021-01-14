HBO LATAM Execs Announce Exits

WarnerMedia Latin America announced that Luis Peraza and Roberto Rios will leave the company in February.

Pereza (pictured), who serves as president of Networks at HBO Latin America, will take his leave as of February 28, 2021. Pereza was part of the founding team that brought HBO to Latin America in 1991. In his role as president of Networks, which he assumed in 2014, Peraza oversaw Original Productions, Content Acquisitions, Programming and On-Air, and Creative Services, among other divisions.

Pereza commented, “As a member of the founding team of HBO in Latin America, I am very proud to have helped launch the service 30 years ago and shaped it to its current state. This has been such a great journey, and I am thankful to so many talented co-workers and colleagues who have joined in this enterprise.”

Rios will depart HBO Latin America effective February 20, 2021. He joined the company in 1994, and currently he serves as corporate vice president of Original Production. Over the last 27 years, he managed the acquisition of broadcasting rights for thousands of programs, as well as the production for more than 800 hours of local content. He was responsible for the development and production of several original series, including Epitafios, Capadocia, and Prófugos, among others.

Rios said, “By providing the space where creative minds could show fresh ideas, develop new formats, and take creative risks to build stories that connect to the audience in the region, I wanted to create an environment where quality and creative freedom served as a magnet for talent, attracting some of the best actors, screenwriters, directors and production companies to partner with us. I feel very fortunate to have helped HBO make a difference in the Latin American industry, and will treasure these stories forever.”