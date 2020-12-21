Barry Chamberlain Exits ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group president of Sales Barry Chamberlain announced he will be leaving the company.

Before the Viacom and CBS merger late in 2019, Chamberlain transitioned to leading international content licensing and sales for the CBS distribution group.

Chamberlain joined CBS Broadcast International in 1999 as vice president of Sales and was promoted to SVP, Sales in 2005, after Paramount International TV merged with the division. Starting in September 2009, he served as executive vice president of Sales at CBS Studios International. In 2014, he was promoted to president of Sales at CBS Studios International.