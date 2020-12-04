The Clintons And Sam Branson Launch HiddenLight Productions

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sam Branson, and Chelsea Clinton have formed a global production company, HiddenLight Productions.

Led by executive chair Roma Khanna and CEO Johnny Webb, HiddenLight Productions will create premium documentary, unscripted, and scripted entertainment for television, film, and digital. The documentary production company Sundog Pictures will be incorporated into the new venture, with Claire Featherstone serving as COO of HiddenLight.

The new global studio’s first project is Gutsy Women, which was ordered straight to series for Apple TV+. Inspired by The Book of Gutsy Women, the series will be hosted by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton and it will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women. In addition, a number of projects are in advanced development.

Hillary Clinton stated, “For too long, attention has been paid only to the loudest voices in the room. There have been generations of change-makers who have shaped and will continue to shape our world — often quietly, flying under the radar. We are excited to launch HiddenLight to share the stories of leaders — celebrated and unsung alike — who are defying the odds and marching bravely forward.”