ECG Launched The Africa Channel On Canada’s Bell Fibe TV

Ethnic Channels Group (ECG) rolled out The Africa Channel on Bell Fibe TV in Ontario and Québec.

The Africa Channel showcases English-language, Pan-African TV series, documentaries, feature films, current business analysis, and historical and cultural programming. Based in Los Angeles, The Africa Channel is available to about seven million homes across the U.S. and the Caribbean, and it expands its footprint in Canada with the launch on Bell Fibe TV.

Slava Levin, CEO of ECG, said, “During these challenging times brought on by COVID-19, with families and individuals sheltering in place and travel restrictions cancelling large scale and family events, we are pleased to provide Bell Fibe TV viewers access to the uplifting, educational, and entertaining programming featured on The Africa Channel.”

Narendra Reddy, general manager of The Africa Channel, added, “We are delighted to partner with ECG to connect audiences in Canada to the best content from across Africa and the diaspora. In these challenging times, we feel privileged to be able to play our part in bridging cultures and celebrating differences through authentic storytelling and entertainment.”