Maurizio Distefano Licensing Signs On For ‘Gigantosaurus’

Cyber Group Studios appointed Maurizio Distefano Licensing Agency to create new licensing opportunities for Gigantosaurus in Italy.

Produced by Cyber Group Studios, the adventure-comedy series currently streams on Netflix and Disney+ globally. The first episodes are also available on Rai Play and the series will air on Rai YoYo on September 21, 2020. Seasons two and three of the preschool series have been commissioned by The Walt Disney Company and France Télévisions.

A slew of licensing deals have been signed for the series with companies including Clementoni for puzzles, Dino Bikes for bicycles, Templar for books, and Play Press for activity and coloring books. As part of the series’ global launch, Jakks Pacific Inc will deliver a toy line in November in Italy.