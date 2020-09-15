RTÉ Sells Lifestyle Package To AMCNI CNE

RTÉ Programme Sales sold an 80-hour package of lifestyle programming to AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe.

AMCNI CNE picked up Incredible Homes, Rooms to Improve, and the first two seasons of Design Doctors for its Spektrum Home channel, which broadcasts in Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. For its cooking channel TV Paprika, AMCNI CNE acquired Donal’s Meals in Minutes, three seasons of How to Cook Well with Rory O’Connell, Martin’s Mad About Fish, and Modern Irish Food: Kevin Dundon.

Polish broadcaster Polsat also obtained My Trans Life from RTÉ. In addition, UR Broadcasting in Sweden secured the documentary Vitamin Sea.