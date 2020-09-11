DMR Acquired Over 100 Hours Of Korean Drama Series

Digital Media Rights (DMR) secured the rights to Korean drama series from Channel A and AK Entertainment.

DMR acquired a total of more than 100 hours of programming. From Channel A, DMR picked up the North American, New Zealand, and Australian rights to K-POP Extreme Survival (pictured) and Goodbye My Dear Wife. DMR scored the North American rights to Boys Over Flowers, Birdie Buddy, Saimdang, Memoir of Colors, and Playful Kiss from AK Entertainment. The series will debut in mid-September on AsianCrush, one of the OTT channels owned and operated by DMR.

Selin Kilic, director of Business Development & Acquisitions at DMR, stated, “We look forward to continuing to bring these highly popular and much-loved drama series to our AsianCrush audience, as both nostalgic and current Korean content has been a cornerstone of DMR since it was founded.”