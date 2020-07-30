Kanal D’s ‘New Life’ Resumes Production

Kanal D confirmed that its upcoming drama New Life will resume production with pandemic precautions in place.

Produced by Karga Seven Pictures, New Life chronicles the chain of events between two different families. Former member of the Special Forces, Captain Adem takes on a new job when he is tasked with protecting Yasemin, the young wife of a powerful businessman. He and his family step into a completely unfamiliar world that has its own deceptions.

Previously, production on the anticipated drama series had to be postponed due to the pandemic. New Life is expected to air in the fall/winter season on Kanal D.