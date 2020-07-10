Nickelodeon Inks Deals for Xilam Animated Comedies

Academy Award-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured a pair of deals with Nickelodeon for its short-form CGI series Athleticus and animated comedy Mr Magoo. In a global deal, Nickelodeon takes exclusive pay-TV rights to two seasons of Athleticus covering Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America. The broadcaster has also acquired all TV rights for Athleticus in Benelux, Italy, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Argentina. In addition, Nickelodeon has picked up the exclusive pay-TV rights for Mr Magoo in the U.K., where the series launches on Nicktoons this week.