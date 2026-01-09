TV Academy’s Rules Changes

The Television Academy today announced rules changes for the 78th Emmy Awards competition in 2026.

The name of the Outstanding Television Movie category has been changed to Outstanding Movie to more accurately reflect the evolving landscape of cinematic content created for broadcast or streaming.

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series will now be tracked categories. Each category will recognize two genres: original series and series based on/derived from other programming. The number of nominees will be proportional to the number of submissions in each genre with at least one nomination for each genre.

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program has been split into two categories: Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program.

Reality programs that contain an original dramatic score will now be eligible in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary/Nonfiction or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score).

The Outstanding Main Title Theme Music category now includes main-on-end themes. Both a Main Title Theme (appearing at the beginning of the program) and a Main-on-End Title Theme (appearing after the final act, before the end credits/crawl) are eligible.

The following peer groups have expanded professional titles for eligibility: Associate Casting Director, Key Costumer, Director of Photography in the Technical Direction and Camerawork categories, and Reality Programming’s Line Producer.

The Television Academy has also updated its rules on AI. The Academy reserves the right to inquire about the use of AI in submissions, stating that “The core of our recognition remains centered on human storytelling, regardless of the tools used to bring it to life.”

The 2026 Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, 2026.