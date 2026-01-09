FIFA, TikTok Partner on Coverage of the 2026 World Cup

FIFA and TikTok have signed a partnership agreement for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, building on the tie-up between FIFA and TikTok for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, which resulted in tens of billions of views.

“FIFA’s goal is to share the exhilaration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with as many fans as possible, and we can’t think of a better way to further that mission during the biggest event in sports history than to have TikTok as the tournament’s first Preferred Platform,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

The preferred platform partnership will be anchored by TikTok’s FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, which will enable broadcast rights holders to livestream game footage and fans to discover content that brings the 48-team tournament to life alongside match ticket and viewing information, as well as participation incentives like custom stickers, filters and gamification features.

“Football has experienced explosive global growth on TikTok over the past few years, and as FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform we’re excited for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 beyond the 90 minutes, with exclusive content and unprecedented creator access,” said James Stafford, Global head of Content, TikTok.

The World Cup will be held in 16 cities — 11 in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada — from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance signed binding agreements to form a U.S. joint venture with investors Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX. The deal is expected to close on January 22. TikTok has more than 170 million users in the U.S.