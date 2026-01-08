Pittsburgh Daily to Close

After delivering daily news since 1786, the Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Post-Gazette is expected to cease publication on May 3, 2026. According to Block Communications, which has owned the newspaper for 100 years, “over the past 20 years Block has lost more than $350 million operating the Post-Gazette.”

Reportedly, the PG (as it is commonly called) has a paid circulation of about 83,000, with digital editions published daily and print editions twice a week. Unionized PG editorial staff went on strike in 2022 in a dispute over pay and benefits; the walkout lasted more than three years before employees returned to work in late 2025.