OGM Pictures Hires Berna Levin as Head of International Production

Istanbul-based OGM Pictures has appointed producer Berna Levin as head of International Production.

In her new role, Levin will work closely with OGM Pictures founder Onur Güvenatam to lead the launch and growth of OGM Pictures’ international arm, a newly formed division dedicated to the production of series and feature films with a focus on English-language projects for the U.S. and U.K. markets, alongside local-language series and films across Europe, Latin America, and the MENA region.

Levin’s international career spans Los Angeles, London, and the Nordics. She brings extensive experience in co-production, co-financing, and cross-territory development. Her producing credits include The Playlist, Young Wallander, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Hidden.

Levin said: “Onur and his team have built one of the most dynamic creative engines in the region, and the opportunity to join forces with them at this moment of expansion into other territories is incredibly exciting. In a moment when the world feels unsettled, audiences are gravitating toward distinctive, well-crafted stories that help them connect and make sense of things. OGM Pictures consistently delivers work that speaks to that need with precision and emotional depth, and I’m looking forward to taking that strength into new territories.”

Onur Güvenatam commented: “Berna’s experience in developing and producing ambitious, internationally driven projects makes her uniquely suited for this role.” He continued, “Her grounding in Turkish culture, combined with her deep experience in international markets, gives her a rare ability to bridge perspectives. Together, we’re building a slate that reflects OGM Pictures’ creative identity while positioning us as a major partner for global co-productions. We aim to work with leading creative voices around the world and deliver series and films that resonate far beyond any single market.”