Mediawan Partners wih BYD

Chinese EV manufacturer BYD and Mediawan Group have signed an agreement to combine their expertise and facilitate the funding and development of premium content. The two companies will develop collaborations that integrate the BYD brand across Mediawan Group productions. This includes featuring BYD vehicles in upcoming projects.

The partnership will include the development of original formats inspired by the BYD brand. Notably, Ladybug, the superheroine from the French series Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, will introduce a special episode of the Miraculous Chibi series, to be released on YouTube.

The companies will also establish a joint “Build Your Dreams” Award on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, celebrating the best emerging creative and young talents over the next three years. Each year, the winner will receive a €40,000 grant as part of the award.

Pictured: Stella Li, EVP of BYD, and Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman and co-founder of Mediawan Group